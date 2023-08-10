NHRC to Ask KSPCB to Test Water & Soil Supplies affected by Endosulfan Pesticide Spraying

Mangaluru: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will ask the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to test water and soil samples of areas affected by the spraying of endosulfan pesticide in the coastal belt long ago and submit a report by finding out whether the residues of pesticide still present. NHRC’s Special Monitor Yogesh Dube said this at a meeting to review the implementation of disabled welfare schemes and measures at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar told the meeting that spraying of endosulfan in cashew nut plantations in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada during the 1980s and the 2000s has resulted in physical and mental deformities among people living nearby those plantations. So far 4,650 endosulfan victims have been identified in Dakshina Kannada alone. The State government is paying a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 to 2,806 persons whose disability is more than 60%, while 951 victims are receiving a stipend of Rs 2,000 as their disability ranges between 25% and 60%. The State runs two daycare centres. Regular check-ups by specialist doctors are arranged and the victim’s treatment at speciality hospitals is being reimbursed. The victims also get free bus passes, Dr Kumar said.

While asking Dr Kumar to submit details about welfare measures meant for endosulfan victims, Dube asked whether the effect of endosulfan is still there in the soil and water in affected areas. “No tests have been done so far. But we are not receiving any fresh cases of disability, though we have continued with the victim identification survey,” Dr Kumar said. Referring to a similar problem in a tribal area he had inquired about earlier, Dube said it is necessary to test the soil and water samples of areas affected by endosulfan. The NHRC will direct the Pollution Control Board to submit a report,”.

Dube asked Gopal, the District Officer for Disabled and Senior Citizen’s Welfare, to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of the State and Central government welfare schemes for persons with disabilities. There is a need to create a convergence of the State and the Central government welfare schemes, he said. Dube asked the Public Works Department official to submit a report within seven days on the disabled-friendly government buildings in Dakshina Kannada, which comply with disabled-friendly norms prescribed by the Central Public Works Department.

Member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority B.G. Shobha attended the meeting

