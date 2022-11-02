NIA Announces Reward for information on Wanted PFI Members

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency released the wanted list of PFI members who are absconding since NIA has taken up the investigation of Praveen Nettaru murder case.

The NIA declared the cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information on Mohammad Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru and M.H. Tufail, and Rs 2 lakh each on Farooq and Abu Bakr Siddique alias Painter Siddique alias Gujari Siddique.

The NIA sources said that all the accused were on the run in the case.

“They have been in hiding for a long time. We have conducted a number of raids, but they managed to give us the slip,” the sources said.

The NIA has said the identity and personal information of the informer will be kept confidential.

For any information, please contact

Contact: info.blr.nia@gov.in Tel: 080-29510900, 8904241100

Postal Address: SP, National Investigation Agency, 8th floor, Sir M Visvesvaraiah

Kendriya Bhawan, Domlur, Bengaluru-560071