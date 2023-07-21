NIA arrests AMU student, UP ATS picks up two Bangladeshis

Aligarh/Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Faizan Ansari, 19, for extending supporting to ISIS, an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS), on the other hand, arrested two Bangladeshi citizens from Saharanpur.

The duo was living in the district impersonating Indian citizens by using forged documents. They have been identified as Habibullah Misbah, 26, and Ahmadullah, 35.

NIA sources said that the searches at Faizan’s house in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and rented room in Aligarh, were conducted on July 16 and July 17, where several electronic devices and incriminating materials/documents were seized.

“Faizan had hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with his associates and other unknown individuals, through social media platform to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit’s propaganda over various social media platforms. The conspiracy was aimed at carrying out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of the ISIS,” NIA said.

Investigations have revealed that Faizan and his associates had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State. He was also actively in the process of radicalising neo-converts and attracting them to the terrorist fold for enriching the cadre base of the ISIS in India.

Faizan was in contact with foreign-based ISIS handlers, who were guiding him in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, ATS officials said that Habibullah had impersonated himself as Nazir and Ahmadullah as Abdul Awal.

The ATS recovered a SIM card, two mobile chips, photocopy of Aadhaar card, photocopy of fee receipt of Passport Seva Kendra, photocopy of affidavit made on Rs 10 stamp, photocopy of ration card, voter ID card of Bangladesh government, photocopy of Fino Bank Passbook, photocopy of Dutch Bangla Bank, birth Certificate (Assam), photocopy of PAN Card, photocopy of Letter Madrasa Al Jamiatul Islamia Khanka-e-Madani (Urdu Language) and Rs 1,700 from the possession of Habibullah and from Ahmadullah, they found a mobile phone, two SIM cards, a Bangladeshi passport, an Indian voter ID card, a PAN card and Rs 1,230.

Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said that during the preliminary questioning, the duo confessed that that they were Bangladeshi citizens and had come here illegally after crossing the border.

“The receipt of Indian residence certificate and identity card along with Bangladeshi passport and voter ID cards, shows their intention of permanently staying in India. Information is being sought about their helpers in making such identity cards,” said Kumar.

