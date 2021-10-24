Spread the love



















NIA arrests one more ISIS operative in recruitment conspiracy case



Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, an accused in NIA Case RC-33/2020/NIA/DLI. NIA officials said on Sunday that Mahmood, 33, is a resident of Bengaluru.

Saturday’s arrest is a follow up to a case that NIA had registered under section 120B, 125 of IPC & Section 17, 18 & 18B of UA(P) Act against Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed alias Shakeel Manna, Irfan Nasir and Mohd Shihab for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organisations ISIS/ISIL/Daesh.

The NIA had earlier arrested two accused Ahamed Abdul Cader & Irfan Nasir who were charge-sheeted on April 1, this year.

Further Investigation has revealed that accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood in association with co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS. Earlier In 2013, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood along with his associate had also visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims.

Further investigation is underway in the case, NIA officials stated on Sunday.

