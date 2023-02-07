NIA arrests PFI operative from Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an operative of outlawed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from Bihar’s East Champaran district late on Monday night.



The accused was arrested from Jitaura village under Madhuban police station late Monday night.

During raids at eight places of Motihari in East Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Patna since Sunday, NIA has arrested seven accused.

As per an official statement of NIA, Mohammad Yakub, who was conspiring to carry out targetted killings, is absconding. He had uploaded provocative posts on facebook, whatsapp and other social media.

Earlier on Sunday, the NIA had conducted a raid in Bahadurpur village under Mehsi police station and arrested Tanvir Raza alias Barkati and Mohammad Abid alias Aryan. During the search of their houses, the sleuths have recovered some objectionable items and digital devices.

Patna police had busted a terror module of PFI in Phulwarisharif on July 14, 2022. Later, the case was transferred to the NIA for further investigation.

NIA had booked 26 persons in that connection and all of them were arrested from different locations later.

