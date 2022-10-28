NIA arrests PFI’s former Kerala secretary C.A. Rauf

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday night arrested C.A. Rauf, former Kerala state secreatry of banned PFI, from his residence at Pattambi in Palakkad district, in connection with terror-relared case.

The case pertains to the Popular Front of India (PFI), its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala who have been found conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity between members of different religions and groups, and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

“They have also been found propagating alternative justice delivery systems justifying the use of criminal force resulting in alarm and fear amongst the people, encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaida and the conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad,” an official said.

The arrested accused was the PFI State Secretary and was handling its media and PR wings in Kerala and is one of the main conspirators in the instant case.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

