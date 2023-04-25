NIA attaches properties of Hizbul chief’s sons in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached two properties in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen, who is also the chairman of the United Jihad Council, an official said.



“The immovable properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel in Soibugh Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, and Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, have been attached under section 33 (1) of the UA (P) Act,” a statement noted.

Both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel have been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since their arrest.

A chargesheet was also filed against them on April 20, 2018 and November 20, 2018, respectively.

Both had been receiving funds from abroad from the associates of their father and overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Salahudeen, who had fled to Pakistan in 1993, was designated as a terrorist by India in October 2020.

He continues to operate from Pakistan, from where he guides and instructs Hizbul cadres as well as activists of UJC, also known as Muttahida Jihad Council, which is a conglomerate of around 13 Pakistan-based Kashmir centric terror outfits, officials said.

Besides instigating and operationalising militant activities in India, primarily in Kashmir Valley, Salahudeen has been raising funds and routing finances to India through trade routes, Hawala channels, and international money transfer channels for furthering the terrorist activities of Hizbul cadres.

The NIA launched investigations in November 2011 into the criminal conspiracy to raise/collect/provide funds to commit terrorist acts and distribute funds among the terror groups and their sympathisers in Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of committing terrorist acts.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had initially registered a case in January 2011 and the case was subsequently taken over by NIA.

