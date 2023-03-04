NIA attaches properties of Kala Jathedi aide, Chhenu gang member

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they conducted raids at the premises belonging to Asif Khan, a member of the Chhenu gang, and Kala Jatedi’s aide Surender Chiku and sealed their properties.



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they conducted raids at the premises belonging to Asif Khan, a member of the Chhenu gang, and Kala Jatedi’s aide Surender Chiku and sealed their properties.

This action was taken by the NIA on Friday.

According to information, Khan’s property is situated at Gautam Vihar, Street No 7. A notice was also put outside his premises.

In recent weeks, the NIA sleuths have conducted raids in connection with terrorist-gangsters nexus case.

Khan used to extort money from businessmen at the instructions of Chhenu.

Speaking on the sealing part, an NIA source said that as of now they have sealed as many as five properties located in Delhi and Haryana.

These properties are of gangsters who was involved in drugs racket and also have terrorist connection.

They also have connections with Pakistan and Canada-based terrorists.

The terrorist-gangsters nexus case was lodged by the NIA in 2022.

A few kabbadi players of Haryana and Punjab are also on the radar of the NIA in this matter.

Like this: Like Loading...