NIA conducts searches for absconding suspects in Praveen Nettaru murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it conducted extensive searches at the residences of three fugitive suspects in connection with the Jult 2022 murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka.



The agency said it conducted the searches at three locations in two districts of Karnataka as part of its efforts to apprehend the absconding individuals.

“NIA seized several electronic gadgets and documents during the searches at the residences of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahman in Kodagu district, as well as Naushad in Dakshina Kannada,” said an agency official.

The official said three absconding men are suspected of harbouring the main accused in the murder case at various hideouts across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In addition to the trio, five other accused individuals are also on the run.

Since the NIA took over the case in August 2022, 21 people, including the absconders, have been charged by the agency under various sections of the UA(P) Act, IPC, and Arms Act.

Nettaru was brutally murdered on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit’s ‘Killer Squads’ or ‘Service Teams’.

Efforts to locate the absconding accused individuals are ongoing.

