NIA conducts searches in K’taka in Harsha murder case



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at thirteen locations in Shivamogga District of Karnataka in Harsha murder case.

The case relates to the murder of one Harsha alias Hindu Harsha, an active member of Bajrang Dal. He was killed allegedly for his involvement in gau raksha related activities.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022 and later the NIA took over the probe on March 23, 2022.

“During the searches conducted today at the premises of the accused and suspects, various digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, hard disk and other incriminating materials and documents have been seized,” said the NIA official.

Further investigations in the matter is on.