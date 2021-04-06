Spread the love



















NIA court convicts 2 FICN racketeers to 4 yrs imprisonment



New Delhi: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced two fake Indian currency notes racketeers to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each in connection with a case of fake currency having face value of Rs 4.6 lakh seized from four people in Lucknow.

A NIA spokesperson here said that a Special NIA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow pronounced judgement in Lucknow FICN case and convicted Shiv Bhajan Gupta and Kuldeep Gupta under several sections of the IPC and sentenced them to four years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

The case is related to the seizure of FICN by UP’s STF on August 24, 2018 having face value of Rs 4.6 lakh from the possession of four accused namely Shiv Bhajan Gupta, Vivek Rajput aka Gurudev, Kuldeep Gupta and Rajneesh Yadav.

An FIR was registered at Hasanganj police station in Lucknow and the NIA took over the probe on September 18, 2018.

The official said that during probe it was revealed that consignment of FICN, which was recovered from the accused, was supplied to them by Abdul Salam who had procured the same from accused Jiyaul Haq.

“The consignment of FICN was supplied to accused Jiyaul Haq by another accused Gazlu Mia a resident of Bangladesh,” the official said.

Earlier, the NIA has filed a charge sheet against six accused persons.

Earlier this year in March, Rajput and Yadav were convicted by NIA Special Court and sentenced to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The official said that trial against remaining two charge-sheeted accused continues.

The official said that probe against the absconding accused Gazlu Mia is on.