NIA court convicts three in ISIS Valapattanam case



Ernakulam (Kerala): A special NIA court in Kerala’s Ernakulam has convicted three terrorists for providing support to IS/Daesh.

The court convicted Midlaj, Hamsa and Abdul Razak under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on July 15.

The three were members of a proscribed terrorist organisation and were attempting to travel out of India to join the IS in Syria and fight for its cause.

The case was initially registered on October 25, 2017 at Kerala’s Valapattanam police station and taken over for investigation by the NIA on December 16, 2017.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed by the NIA on April 21, 2018.