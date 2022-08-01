NIA detains man for receiving foreign funds in Kerala

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning raided multiple places in Kerala’s Nizamabad district and detained a man for allegedly receiving huge funds from neighbouring countries.

A source said that the alleged accused was identified as Mahmood. There were multiple transactions of huge amounts in his accounts from neighbouring countries.

“We have detained Mahmood who allegedly received huge funds in his account from neighbouring country into custody. Foreign funding angle is being probed,” said the source.

As of now, the NIA has not issued any official statement in this regard.

Further details are awaited.

