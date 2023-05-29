NIA files 2nd supplementary charge sheet in Jharkhand’s ex-MLA attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that they have filed a�second supplementary charge sheet in the case related to the Maoist attack on former MLA Gurcharan Nayak, in which two police personnel were killed in Jharkhand in January 2022.



“Tivari Bankira alias Shaka and Sadan Korah alias Sajan have been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet, filed before NIA Special Court in Ranchi. Both are armed cadres of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation. They have been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act. While Tivari was arrested on November 30, 2022, Sadan has been in custody since February 13, 2023,” said the NIA.

The attack took place on January 4 last year in the High School Jhilrua. The Jharkhand Police initially registered a case at the local police station. Later the probe was transferred to NIA on June 30, 2022.

Following investigation, the NIA charge-sheeted 14 accused on December 31, 2022.

“Tivari and Sadan were providing support to CPI (Maoist) for furthering its terror and violence related activities and waging a war against the Government of India. They were part of the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist attack on Gurucharan Nayak and his bodyguards. They were also part of the Special Action Team established by the banned terror outfit to execute the crime,” the NIA said.

The two accused had attended the meeting in which the conspiracy to attack Gurcharan Nayak with deadly weapons at Project +2, High School Jhilrua, was hatched. They had done a recce of the spot a day before the incident and had also participated in the training to execute the attack.

