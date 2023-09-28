NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 4 in Thane fake currency case



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against four accused, including a “designated terrorist”, in the Thane fake currency case.

The four have been identified as Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna (the designated terrorist), Riyaz Shikilkar, Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari, all residents of Mumbai.

Fayaaz Shikilkar has also been charged under the Arms Act.

In April last yeat, the Thane police had chargesheeted three other accused in the which was originally registered following the seizure of 149 counterfeit notes of Rs. 2,000 from Riyaz Shikilkar.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the case and, after investigations, arrested Fayaaz Shikilkar in May this year for possession of illegal arms.

Investigations also revealed that he was in contact with Javed Patel through WhatsApp, and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India.

He had also received funds sent by Javed Patel through his associate ‘Bhai’.

Javed Patel, a wanted accused, had committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, according to the NIA charge sheet.

NIA is continuing its investigations in the case.

