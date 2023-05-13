NIA makes one more arrest in Naupada fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday made another arrest in the 2021 Naupada (Thane) fake currency case, taking the total arrests in the matter to three.

The NIA said the accused has been identified as Md Fayaaz Shikilkar. As many as 12 swords and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The NIA investigation showed that the accused was in touch with the D-Company in connection with a fake notes circulation racket.

On Wednesday, the NIA had conducted searches at six locations which had led to the arrest of Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai.

Two persons, Riyaz and Nasir, also residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized.

The Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021, under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA took over the probe on February 7, 2023.

