NIA questions Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in gangster-terror nexus case

In a major development, the NIA has reportedly questioned Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, an associate of late Punjabi Singer Siddhu Singh Moosewala, in the gangster-terror nexus case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found a link of the Punjabi pop industry in the case and questioned Khan.

Recently, the NIA conducted a nationwide raid at the hideouts of several gangsters.

During the raid, the agency found certain links connected to the Punjabi pop industry following which a few persons were issued a summons by the NIA.

According to sources, the NIA questioned Afsana Khan on Tuesday.

The sources claimed that during the raid they found evidence, and interrogation of Khan was a must.

The sources also said that Khan was called to Lodhi Colony, situated at NIA’s headquarters. She was grilled there for over five hours in connection with the gangster-terror nexus.

Khan was said to be very close to Moosewala and the Bhambia Gang. Moosewala used to call her sister. Moosewala had also confided in Khan about the death threats he had been receiving.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly killed Moosewala to avenge the death of Vicky Middukhera. But before committing the murder of Moosewala, a number of persons of the Punjabi Pop Industry were threatened and a few were also attacked.

The sources said that they were also trying to explore the tiff between the gangsters and Punjabi pop industry.

“Ms Khan also sang a song with Moosewala. She had been a contestant in a reality show, Bigg Boss. By questioning her we want to know about the gangsters having connections in the Punjabi pop industry,” the source said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and the Punjab Police have arrested over a dozen gangsters in connection with the murder case of Moosewala. During the probe, the agencies came to know about the sinister gangster-terror nexus. The Ministry of Home Affairs took the matter seriously and has asked the NIA to do a thorough probe.

The sources have claimed that in the coming days a few more persons from the Punjabi pop industry can be summoned to join the investigation by the NIA.

