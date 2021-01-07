Spread the love



















NIA raids at 6 locations in J&K, Punjab



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with narcotics and weapons case.

An agency official related to the probe told IANS, “The agency is carrying out searches at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.”

The official said the raids started in several locations on Thursday early morning and were still underway.

However, the official refused to share details of the locations and the names of the people involved against whom the raids were being conducted.

According to NIA officials, the raids were underway in connection with the case of weapons and narcotics that the anti-terror probe agency had registered in 2020.