NIA Raids Five Locations in J&K and Karnataka including Mangaluru, Four Arrested

Mangaluru: NIA raided five locations in J&K and Karnataka including Mangaluru and arrested four Operatives in the ISIS Kerala Module case, here on August 4.

On August 4, NIA along with the state police units conducted raids simultaneously at 5 locations (3-Kashmir, 1-Bengaluru and 1 Mangaluru) in connection with the investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI.

NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 5 March 2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of Mohammed Ameen @ Abu Yahya, a resident of Kerala and his associates who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module.

Earlier, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested three accused namely Mohd Ameen, Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021.

During the investigations, it has been revealed that after the decline of the ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Mohammed Ameen had visited Kashmir in March 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri and his associates. As part of the conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohammed Waqar Lone by the accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the direction of Mohammed Ameen. Mohammed Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka.

On August 4, searches were conducted at the premises of the accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for the furtherance of activities of ISIS. During searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, 4 accused associated with ISIS were arrested. The arrested have been identified as Obaid Hamid, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar; Muzammil Hassan Bhat, a resident of Bandipora, Kashmir; Ammar Abdul Rahman, a resident of Ullal Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal alias Ali Muaviya, a resident of Bangaluru. They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS.

Further investigation is on in this case.

