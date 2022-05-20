NIA searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand in terror-funding case



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at six places in Jharkhand’s Chatra district and one place in Ranchi in the Magadh Amrapali Colliery terror-funding case.

The case pertains to raising of terror funds and money laundering by a splinter group of the proscribed CPI-Maoist in Maoist-affected states of Jharkhand and Bihar. Some of the locals had formed an illegal operating committee in the coal region of Amrapali, Magadh which was working for Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), declared an unlawful association by Jharkhand.

“They were raising illegitimate funds from the contractors, transporters, DO holders and coal businessmen for TPC leaders Gopal Singh Bhokta, Mukesh Ganjhu, Kohram, Akrman, Anischay Ganjhu, Bhikan Ganjhu, Deepu Singh alias Bhikan and Bindu Ganjhu,” the NIA official said.

The case was initially registered in 2016 by a police station in Chatra, the NIA took over the probe in 2018.

“During the searches conducted on Friday at the premises of suspects, firearms, ammunition, Rs 3,66,000 cash, 11 vehicles, incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized,” the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.