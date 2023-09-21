NIA seeks info on 10 wanted people in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case



New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has released pictures of 10 wanted people who are accused in the case related to the March 2023 attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA, and has sought information from the general public.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued three separate ‘Request for Identification and Information’ notices against the wanted people, seeking any information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.

While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused allegedly involved in the terror-related case.

The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information on the accused.

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had taken place in the wee hours of March 19, 2023 when some pro-Khalistani entities trespassed and tried to burn down the Consulate.

On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the mission’s premises, damaged the Consulate building, assaulted and caused injuries to Consulate officials.

Further, in the wee hours of July 2, some accused person trespassed into the Consulate and attempted to set it on fire while officials were inside the building.

The NIA had initiated a probe in the matter after registering a case on June 16 under Sections 109,120-B, 147, 148, 149, 323, 436, 448 and 452 of the IPC, Section 13 of UAPA and Section 3(1) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. A team of NIA visited San Francisco in August for the investigation of the said case.

