NIA Sleuths Raid 32 Houses & Buildings in Connection with Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

NIA Sleuths Raid 32 Houses & Buildings in Puttur and Sullia in Connection with BJP activist Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

Mangaluru: Recalling the murder incident, where 31-year-old BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, who owned a chicken shop at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur, was hacked to death on the night of 26 July 2022 night, where bike-borne miscreants had attacked him with swords and fled the scene. However, police were successful in nabbing 10 culprits, among whom- Mohammed Syed (32), Naufal (28), Sainul Abid (22), Abdul Basheer (29) and Riyaz (27), have already been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigators.

PRAVEEN NETTARU

National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is handling the investigation, had their officers raid 32 houses and buildings in Puttur and Sullia during the early morning hours of Tuesday, 6 September, escorted by a team of Karnataka State police. This raid was done based on the information obtained from the arrested accused during thorough interrogation.

