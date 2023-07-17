Niasha Ayurveda Health and Wellness Launches Monsoon Therapy – ‘Monsoon’s Health Mantra’

Mangaluru: Niasha Ayurveda Health and Wellness (A unit of Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital) launched the special panchakarma treatment ‘Monsoon Therapy’ on July 16 th 2023.

Dr. C.P Habeeb Rahman, Chairman & Medical Director, Unity Care and Health Services and Unity Academy of Education, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest of the event. Dr Ammalu Kutty, Retd. Faculty of University College, Mangaluru and Dr Arun Bhagwath, Principal, Yenepoya Institute of Arts Science, Commerce and Management, Manguluru were the Guests of Honour.

The event was graced by Dr Lakshmeesh Upadhya, Medical Superintendent, Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital and Dr Veeraj Hegde Prof and HOD, Dept. of Swasthavritha, Yenepoya Ayurveda Medical College.

Dr C.P. Habeeb Rahman spoke about how Monsoon Therapy used to be a tradition in the olden days contributing towards the health of an individual. Dr Ammalu Kutty shared her personal experience emphasizing the need to promote Monsoon therapy as a means to maintain one’s health and how Ayurveda can be the only solution for recovery at times. Dr Arun Bhagwath spoke on the importance of scientific validation of such a unique tradition.

Dr Veeraj Hegde delivered an awareness talk on ‘Monsoon Therapy’ and the do’s and don’t’s during monsoon to keep one fit and healthy throughout the tough season. Dr Vidhyaprabha R delivered the Vote of thanks. The special medicinal rice porridge – ‘Karkitaka Ganji’ was served to the gathering following the event.

Like this: Like Loading...