Spread the love



















Nidhi Bhavsar to play character with grey shades in ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’



Mumbai: Actress Nidhi Bhavsar is all set to make an entry into the show, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. The show is about how the obsession with beauty can turn out out to be a curse.

Nidhi will play Aishwarya Bharadwaj, a character with grey shades, who is on a vengeful mission against the protagonist Mayura (played by Riya Sharma).

“It is a primetime show and I am extremely excited to play the character of Aishwarya. She is cunning and clever, and will create a lot of drama and tension in the show. It will be very interesting to see how Aishwarya locks horns with Mayura. The current track is full of twists and surprises, and ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’ is a show with a unique concept,” said Nidhi of the Colors series.

Nidhi made her mark playing Juhi Agarwal in the soap Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017), and Sindhu Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016).