Nigeria trains healthcare workers in Covid-19 vaccination



Lagos: Health authorities in Nigeria have rolled out a national training program for healthcare workers who will be involved in the Covid-19 vaccination at national and state levels in preparation for the arrival of coronavirus vaccines into the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said at least 13,000 healthcare workers are being trained in the first phase of the program, the Xinhua news reported.

The training involves participants from the national, state and local government levels, he said, noting that by March 1, 2021, the training will be extended to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers will be trained.

The training program is aimed at updating the skills of healthcare workers in the effective handling, storage and administration of Covid-19 vaccines ahead of their arrival, the senior health official said.

“Also, as part of preparations to ensure efficient and effective vaccination activities, a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers, and schedule their preferred date/time for vaccination has been created,” Shuaib told reporters.

However, he said, the e-registration link will be provided in the coming days.

Shuaib urged citizens, particularly healthcare workers across the country, to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government to protect themselves and curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Health officials have said earlier that the government planned to vaccinate more than 100 million Nigerians that will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination in two years.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 Boss Mustapha said at a routine briefing in Abuja on Monday that Nigeria expects to receive the initial 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines “very soon.”