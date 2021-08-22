Nigerian Man with Cocaine worth Rs 11 Crore Concealed in Stomach Nabbed at Bengaluru Airport

Spread the love



















As per Bengaluru Police sources, a 30-year-old Nigerian Man with Cocaine worth Rs 11 Crore Concealed in Stomach was nabbed at Bengaluru Kempe Gowda International Airport on 19 August

Bengaluru: The drug bust unfolded a couple of days ago, when a team of the Bengaluru unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reached the international arrival area on receiving specific information that large quantities of cocaine were being smuggled into Bengaluru. Sources reveal that a 30-year-old man from an African country was nabbed at Kempegowda International Airport while smuggling in around 1.3kg of cocaine capsules, worth Rs 11 crore in the international market. The foreigner had swallowed the pills containing the drug to avoid detection.

As per a DRI officer “We carried out passenger profiling of flyers who came on a flight from West Asia on Tuesday and intercepted the 30-year-old man, who claimed to have come to Bengaluru for kidney treatment and had a visa for medical purposes,”. Following suspicion, the DRI sleuths escorted the man for a medical scan and found that he was indeed carrying numerous capsules containing a drug, later established as cocaine, in his stomach. The drug smuggler was hospitalised at Victoria Hospital and the cocaine capsules were extracted by Friday evening. The man has been arrested.

It is learnt that the Nigerian national had arrived from Johannesburg to Bengaluru on August 19. His ticket package contained free food, water and beverages. But it is said that he refused to take any of these. As they could not find any contraband goods in his baggage, they subjected him to scanning. During scanning it came to light that the accused was carrying drugs in his stomach. It has come to light during the interrogation that the accused had arrived in the city to hand over the drugs to an unknown stranger. He also said that a room was booked in a hotel where he was scheduled to meet the stranger.

