Nigerian woman held at IGI with meth valued at over Rs 75L

The Customs officials have arrested a Nigerian woman at the IGI Airport here for allegedly smuggling 1,511 gm meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh.



New Delhi: The Customs officials have arrested a Nigerian woman at the IGI Airport here for allegedly smuggling 1,511 gm meth valued at over Rs 75 lakh.

The woman concealed the meth in her body, which was retrieved through medical examination, an official said on Saturday.

A Customs official said that the accused was being held based on specific information.

She had arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa.

The official said that after the medical examination, 95 oval-shaped capsules were recovered which were concealed in her body.

This yielded recovery of a psychotropic substance that tested positive for methaqualone, weighing 1,511 gm having an international market value of Rs 75,55,000.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the said passenger has committed an offence punishable under Section 22, 23, and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, the passenger has been placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of NDPS Act, while the said psychotropic substance suspected to be methaqualone has been seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of NDPS Act,” said the official.

Like this: Like Loading...