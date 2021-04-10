Spread the love



















Night Curfew Begins in Udupi and Manipal – Police set up 5 Check-posts in Twin City Limits

Udupi: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka Government imposed 10 days of night Corona Curfew in 8 cities including Udupi and Manipal, which has begun in the twin cities.

According to Udupi District Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, 5 Check posts have been set up in the twin cities. Each checkpoint will be managed by PSIs and PCs. Based on the directions of the state government, the night curfew will be enforced in Udupi and Manipal city limits by deploying policemen.

Strict action will be taken if people are found moving in the city unnecessarily. Those who work on night shifts should reach the workplace before 10 pm. All emergency services will be allowed during the curfew hours between 10 pm and 5 am,” he said.

Medical emergency vehicles, transportation of milk, newspapers, fruits and vegetables will be allowed. Those who are travelling to the airport, railway stations and bus stands should use only public transportation vehicles like cabs and auto-rickshaws. In case of emergency, they may travel in private vehicles, but should show their travel tickets to the police officials on duty at the check posts, he added