Night curfew in Punjab towns



Chandigarh: Night curfew in Punjab’s towns — Jalandhar and Kapurthala — was imposed from Saturday by the local administration to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Curfew will be imposed in Jalandhar district from 11 pm to 5 am, said Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

The restrictions are similar in neighbouring Kapurthala district.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.