Night curfew to continue for 7 more days in Shillong, adjoining areas



Shillong: In an effort to contain the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Meghalaya on Sunday said that the night curfew will remain in place in Shillong and other adjoining areas under the East Khasi Hills district for the next seven days from Monday.

East Khasi Hills’ District Magistrate (DM) Isawanda Laloo said that the curfew would remain enforced for five hours from 11 p.m.

Shillong is the district headquarter of East Khasi Hills district as well as the state capital.

An official notification said that in view of the prevailing situation concerning the Covid-19 pandemic in Meghalaya and in order to put in place the preventive and mitigation measures to curb the spread of the infection, the night curfew was imposed.

Health officials, security personnel, officials and personnel of essential services including media and the vehicles carrying essential goods are excluded from the purview of the night curfew.

Meghalaya has so far reported 13,761 Covid-19 cases while 146 people have succumbed to the disease. On Sunday, the number of active cases stood at 74, while 13,541 people have recovered.

The hilly state’s recovery and mortality ratio are 98.40 per cent and 1.06 per cent respectively.