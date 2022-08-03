Night Restrictions from 6 pm-6am Now Extended till Friday



Mangaluru: Bad news once again for the shop owners/businesses that the night restrictions from 6 pm till 6 am which was supposed to end on Wednesday 3 August has been extended further. Everyone was looking forward to Wednesday so that business would be back on track, but all in vain.



Deputy Commissioner Dr K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday ordered the extension of restrictions on commercial activities and unnecessary movement of people imposed in Dakshina Kannada till 6 a.m. on Friday, 5 August 2022. In a communique here, Dr. Rajendra said that restrictions on the functioning of shops and other commercial establishments and unnecessary movement of people between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. The police, both city and district, have sought for continuation of these restrictions, he said.



Soon after the murder of Mohammed Fazil on Thursday last, Dr. Rajendra imposed the restrictions, effective from Friday last, on the request of the police that the two recent murders, including that of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, have created a tense atmosphere in the district. As the crimes were committed in the late evening hours, it was essential to restrict the movement of people, he had said.

The Section 144 will also continue till Friday, 5 August, and sale of liquor is also banned during this time.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra has extended holiday declared on Tuesday for educational institutions in Kadaba and Sullia taluks, to Wednesday. It is in view of heavy rain in the two taluks.

