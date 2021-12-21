Night temperatures rise as ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts in Kashmir



Srinagar: The first of the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, the ‘Chillai Kalan’ on Tuesday was marked by improvement in minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sonam Lotus, director of Meteorological Department (MeT) said, “Significant Improvement in minimum temperature in both UTs due to an approaching feeble Western Disturbance (WD)

“Gradual rise in minimum temperature is likely in the coming days.”

Srinagar had minus 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 11.1, Leh minus 10.2 and Kargil minus 9.0 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 5.6, Katra 6.0, Batote 4.3, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter, known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on December 21. Frozen water pipes, hanging icicles and bone chilling cold cautioned Kashmiris to brace for colder weather ahead.

The 40-day long Chillai Kalan period ends on January 31 each year which brings a lot of hardships for the people.