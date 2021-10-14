Spread the love



















Nihal Tauro bags the 17th ‘Kalakar Puraskar’

Mangaluru: The Kalakar Puraskar of the Carvalho Ghoranne (family) and Mandd Sobhann, will be conferred on the famous singer and Sony TV Indian Idol reality show finalist, Nihal Hanson Tauro, Alangar.

The Award will be presented by Cine lyricist and Kannada litterateur Jayant Kaikini at the Awarding Ceremony, to be held in Kalangann on Sunday, November 07, 2021, at 6.00 pm. He will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000/-, a memento, shawl, floral bouquet, fruits and a felicitation certificate.

Nihal Tauro, being an immensely talented vocalist, has lent his voice to many songs in different languages and genres. He has sung in 25 Konkani music albums, 12 films, 15 musical nites, 200 stage performances and 6 TV reality shows. His voice is also heard in musical compositions of 6 serials. Along with this, the world has witnessed his talent on YouTube which is evident through his views.

As a jewel in the crown of his achievements, he was selected as one of the Top Five contestants, and only one from Karnataka, in the 12th Season of Indian Idol, a reality show nationally televised on Sony TV. This award is being presented to him, in recognition of his eminent contributions to the field of singing, at the young age of 21.

Following this ceremony, as a part of the 239th Monthly Theatre, ‘Mandd’ the theatre group of Mandd Sobhann will be performing Shakespeare’s play, ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ written in Konkani by Arunraj Rodrigues and directed by Viddu Uchil.

The entire programme will unfold in the amphitheatre at Kalaangann. Admission free. All are invited.

About Kalakar Puraskar:

This award was initiated by Rev. Dr Pratap Naik, Goa in the year 2005 in the name of the ‘Carvalho Family’ and Mandd Sobhann to recognize those showing significant contributions in Konkani art forms like drama, folklore, music/singing and dance.

So far, this award has been conferred to Arun Raj Rodrigues (Drama), Joel Pereira (Music), Harry D’Souza (Brass Band), Rev. Fr. Charles Vas (Devotional music), Anuradha Dhareshwar (Music), Santha Bhadragiri Achyutadas, Bengaluru (Harikatha), James Lopez, Honnavar (Brass band), Norbert Gonsalves (Instrumentalist), Francis Fernandes Cascia (Drama), Roshan D’Souza (Music), Christopher D’Souza (Drama), Avil Dcruz (Dance), M. Gopala Gowda (Folklore), Adolphus Cutinha-Dolla (Drama), Irene Rebello (Voviyo-Vers), and Anita D’Souza (Singing).

Like this: Like Loading...