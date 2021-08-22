Spread the love



















Nihal Tauro felicitated during Youth Convention held at Attur

Karkal: The youth commission of St Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala organized ‘Yuva Kutma Samavesh’- the Youth Convention of the parish on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at ‘Souharda Sabha Bhavan’. The inaugural programme was presided over by V. Rev. Fr Alban D’Souza, the Parish Priest and Rector of the Basilica. Indian Idol- 12 finalist and Fifth winner Nihal Tauro was the inaugurator. The programme was inaugurated by lighting floating lamps in the brass vessel symbolizing the unification of the family. Nihal Tauro was felicitated on behalf of the parish priest and parishioners of Attur for his exemplary performance in the Indian Idol- 12. In his message, Nihal Tauro called upon the youth to go ahead with their passion to achieve in life. He thanked all for the wholehearted support extended in his journey of music.

The resource person of the day, the Director of Family Commission, Diocese of Udupi Leslie Arouza, Vice President of Parish Pastoral council Santhosh D’Silva, Secretary Benedicta Noronha, Convener of 20 Commissions Richard Pinto, Nihal’s parents Herald and Precilla Tauro were present on the dias. YCS Animator Clara Lobo delivered the words of felicitation. The top scorers in the 10th and II PUC final examinations and the participants in the grandparents day contest were felicitated. The Coordinator of Youth Commission of the parish Melwyn Castelino welcomed the dignitaries while ICYM president Elson D’Cunha delivered the vote of thanks. Prevail D’Souza and Loyd Castelino compered the programme.

The resource person Leslie Arouza explained vividly the role of youth in the family in the present changing circumstances. In the context of the family year, he opined that love and trust strengthen the family relations which cannot be explained in words but can be experienced when lived in. He narrated the changing scenario of present family life and suggested how it can be strengthened by the youth. Amoris Laetitia- the joy of love is the ever best spiritual gift of the church to the family.

Fr Charles Menezes, Youth Commission Secretary and ICYM Director of Diocese of Udupi, in his message, congratulated all the youth of Attur for their active involvement in the convention. He urged the youth to give importance to their family amidst their busy schedule. Jessica D’Souza introduced the resource person while Lin D’Silva thanked him. A special mass for the youth was organized. The convention came to an end with delicious lunch. A total of 121 youths of the parish actively participated in the convention.

