Nikhil Siddhartha says industry politics makes him cry out of helplessness

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated premiere of ‘Karthikeya 2’ has caused issues for the young actor, Nikhil Siddhartha though. In a recent media interview, Nikhil stated that he now realised how challenging it is to set a release date and then carry it out.

According to him, ‘Karthikeya 2’ was initially slated to hit theatres on July 22, but that date was later changed to August 12. As the producers are now required to reschedule the release for October starting on this date. The actor admitted, “The powerless situation made me cry.”

Nikhil, a rising star in Tollywood, has a number of intriguing projects planned for the future. He will star in the ‘Karthikeya 2’, the sequel to his super hit movie ‘Karthikeya’, as well as the suspense thriller ‘118’ alongside Anupama Parameswaran. With their intriguing concept art and trailers, both of these movies have generated a lot of talks, but have been facing issues related to their release dates.

A few producers in the Telugu Film Industry seem to be involved in power politics, which has resulted in a problematic atmosphere for most of the small-budget movies in the last few years. Despite being content-driven, movies like ‘Karthikeya 2’ have been facing release-related delays due to other movies.

