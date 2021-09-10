Spread the love



















Nikita Dutta impressed with how everyone is treated equally in a ‘gurudwara’



Mumbai: Actress Nikita Dutta, who took a short trip to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, says every time she visits the place it gives her a sense of peace and she is touched by the fact that everyone is treated equally inside a ‘gurudwara’.

Sharing pictures of the trip, Nikita wrote on her blog, “I visited the Golden Temple for the first time in 2017. There was a different connection I felt with the temple and the city. At all points, everyone is treated equally inside the ‘gurudwara’. Every service is done purely out of will. It is beautiful to see people doing ‘sewa’ so selflessly. This place makes me feel at peace.”

She added, “In such stressful times, we need hope and this is the place where I find hope, and I just pray to God to bless everyone with the strength to overcome difficulties. ‘Waheguruji mehar kari’.”

Nikita, who was last seen in ‘The Big Bull’, will soon be sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi in the remake of ‘Ezra’, and she will also lead Bosco Martis’ dance film ‘Rocket Gang’ with Aditya Seal.

