Nikitin Dheer has a busy line-up of biggies ahead



Mumbai: Actor Nikitin Dheer has a busy year ahead, with three major Bollywood films lined up, as theatrical business slowly trickles back to normalcy post lockdown.

“I have three films that I have completed. Two of these — Sooryavanshi and Shershaah — are ready for release. We also have Antim that we have finished filming of. As of now, I am shooting for a Telugu film called Khiladi starring Ravi Teja, and I begin shoot for Raktanchal season 2,” he told IANS.

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is a cop action drama starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, while Shershaah, narrating the story of Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the central role. The crime drama web series Raktanchal is inspired by real-life events in Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh of the 1980s.

Striking a balance between film, TV and OTT series is easy, says Nikitin, since lines between platforms are blurring, which makes it easier for actors to work across mediums.

“Today, an actor is just an actor, irrespective of the genre. Times have changed immensely for the better. Talent is recognised for its merit. No one is put into compartments by makers anymore,” he says.

Rumour mills were rife with reports that he has being approached for Bigg Boss 15. The actor claims even if he was approached, this was not the kind of project he feels he is suited for.

“I feel you have to be a ‘detain’ kind of personality to take part in a show like Big Boss. I don’t think I have it in me,” he said.