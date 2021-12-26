Nikleg Maaterglaa Solmelu! IndiGo Flight Captain Makes a Surprise Announcement in Tulu

Nikleg Maaterglaa Solmelu! (Greetings To You All!) IndiGo Flight Captain Makes a Surprise Announcement in Tulu for the passengers aboard the Mumbai-Mangaluru Flight on 24 December.

Mangaluru: This is not the first time in recent months that an IndiGo flight crew has made an announcement in a language other than English or Hindi. In October 2021, a video was recorded by a passenger and shows the flight captain welcoming all the passengers on board in Bhojpuri language, a language spoken predominantly in Western Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Northwestern Jharkhand.which had gone viral. Almost all in-flight announcements are done either in Hindi or English, however, the captain chose to speak to the passengers in Bhojpuri.

Most people do not pay attention to in-flight announcements when they are traveling by air. However, one announcement by a crew member on an IndiGo flight, which is currently going viral on FaceBook, has caught the netizens’ attention for its unique take. In the video which is being heavily shared , the flight captain can be seen making an announcement in Tulu, a language spoken predominantly in Dakshina Kannada/Coastal Kudla. Coastal Netizens are also commenting on the video, praising the captain for his gesture that won people’s hearts.

IndiGo Flight Captain Pradeep Kumar Padmashali, a origin of Kukkikatte, Udupi

In general, you will be aware of the instructions on where to fly. There is some common sense. There are some instructions on travel and behavior on the plane. But now the announcement of these instructions has generated new interest in Tulu speakers. This is because of the Tulu language announcement made on the aircraft. Yes, the flight from Mumbai International Airport in Maharashtra has been instructed in Tulu language. The Tulu language was announced on December 24 on an Indigo Airlines flight from Mumbai to Mangalore. Pradeep Kumar Padmashali, a native of Udupi, has greeted Journey in a Tulu language.

An ingenious gesture by Pilot Pradeep Shivram Padmashali of Indigo Airlines 6E6051 Mumbai-Mangalore flight on 24th December 18:45 departure has left behind a sweet memory for all passengers on board by announcing Welcome Announcement in Tulu. Captain Pradeep speaks about the flight duration from Mumbai to Mangaluru, and requests passengers to enjoy the flight journey. Later, he goes on to state that the announcement was made in Tulu,which is his mother tongue, and also the local language of Dakshina Kannada/Kudla.

The English language is used when making such announcements or announcements on flights. English is used in international flights, while in domestic flights, Hindi is used with English. But the use of regional language is rare and the use of Tulu is now a matter of pride for Tulu. Pilot Tulu has also done announcements in English language.

Pradeep Shivram Padmashali is the First Officer Pilot with Indigo Airlines and is based out of Bengaluru. His hometown is Kukkikatte, Udupi, however, he was born and raised in Mumbai. When the pilot made this announcement, it was a very fascinating moment for all Mangaloreans on board.