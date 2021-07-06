Spread the love



















Nilekani, R.S. Sharma in advisory panel for Open Network for Digital Commerce



New Delhi: The Centre has formed an Advisory Council for Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) with Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and National Health Authority CEO R.S. Sharma as its members.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated the project named “ONDC” aimed at promoting open networks developed on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform.

ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value of consumers.

“It has been decided to constitute an Advisory Council, to advise the government on measures needed to design and accelerate adoption of ONDC,” said the order.

The other members of the advisory council are QCI and Capacity Building Commission Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, Avaana Capital Founder and Chairperson Anjali Bansal, Digital India Foundation co-founder and head Arvind Gupta, National Payments Corporation India MD and CEO Dilip Asbe, National Securities Depository Ltd MD and CEO Suresh Sethi, Confederation of All India Traders Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal, and Retail Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan.

