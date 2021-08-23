Spread the love



















Nilu Kohli on playing a mother in next film



Mumbai: Actress Nilu Kohli, known for featuring in films such as ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’, will be seen playing a mother in ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’.

She says, “It’s a slice of life film. It’s a comedy romance. I play ‘Surbhi’s mother who is very much concerned and worried about her daughter. The audience will enjoy watching me in the film. We have shot one-and-a-half years ago. It’s a long awaited release.”

Nilu also remembers working on the film along with late actress Surekha Sikri who passed away on July 16. “I’m thankful to God that I got to share screen space with Surekhaji, that too in her last film. I remember, she was on the wheel chair, we were shooting a song sequence in the night and not once did she complain. We shot till 7 a.m. the next morning. I really got inspired by her spirit, enthusiasm, professionalism, acting abilities, and impeccable language control,” said Nilu, known for featuring in TV shows like ‘Naamkarann’ and ‘Jamai Raja’.

‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ starring Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill, will premiere on ZEE5 in September.

