‘Nimki Vidhayak’ actor Sagar Wahi on his theatre journey and working with legendary lyricist Gulzar

Mumbai: Actor and theatre artist Sagar Wahi is best known for the web series ‘Madhuri Talkies’ as a male lead and was seen in TV shows such as ‘Nimki Vidhayak’ and ‘Ishq Unplugged’ on Channel V as a lead.

Hailing from Prayagraj, he has also done many theatre plays till date in Shri Ram Centre, Delhi and also with director Salim Arif in Mumbai. Now he will be doing a play titled ‘Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha’ written by iconic lyricist Gulzar, directed by theatre veteran Salim Arif and produced by Lubna Salim. It is staged in Mumbai on May 15.

Sharing about his role he apprises: “I am playing the character of Pandit Vishnu Sharama who is a Brahmin. He educates the children with new stories and teachings in a unique poetic way everyday.”

Talking about the idea behind the play, he says: “‘Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha’ is a humorous play that sees elders being educated by children, for a change. A group of children in a multi-religious chawl that houses several families, along with a retired soldier Jagir Singh, fondly called Kaptan Chacha, as their mentor. These youngsters gang up with Kaptan Chacha addressing the issue of social apathy towards national festivals and symbols, wherein situational humour makes it entertaining.”

Giving insight on his working experience with Gulzar he says: “It is like a dream come true! Words will fall short if I begin to praise the legend Gulzar Sahab Ji. He has this incredible poetic style of penning words with meanings deeper than the ocean and he does it so effortlessly beautifully.

“I remember, at a few lucky times he visited the play rehearsals, his aura reflected such magical vibes and his observation as well as comments on the minute details of the play would totally transform our vision to another level.”

Shredding light on his long association with director Salim Arif he states: “I’ve been working with Mr. Salim Arif since I came to Mumbai with dreams of becoming a fine artist. I’ve done several plays directed and produced by him, written by Gulzar sahab.”

” I’ve been lucky to have played prominent and remarkable roles in the plays. Each day of rehearsals and the main performance on stage has been an experience full of learnings that I’ll treasure for all my life,” he adds.

Lastly, he speaks about how theatre has helped him grow as an actor and says, “I believe theatre has evolved me as an artist. It has not only taught me to stay disciplined and focused but has also given me immense confidence to perform with all my heart and soul. It has taught me to articulately play my character while understanding the minute details of all emotions.”