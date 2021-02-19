Spread the love



















Nine Arrested in Rowdy-sheeter Pinky Nawaz Attempt to Murder Case

Mangaluru: The Suratkal Police, along with the CCB police, have succeeded in arresting 9 of the accused in connection with the case of the attempt to murder Rowdy-sheeter Pinky Nawaz.

The arrested have been identified as Prashanth Bhandary alias Pachu (29), Shakeeb alias Shabbu (29), Shailesh Poojary alias Shailu (19), Haneef alias Hampu (20), Suvin Kanchan alias Munna (23), Lakshmeesh alias Ullal (26), Ahamed Sadiq alias Sadiq (23), Nissar Hussain alias Nichu (29) and Ranjan Shetty (24) from Katipalla Krishnapura.

On February 10, evening, the assailants came in a Swift Dezire car and assaulted Pinky Nawaz with deadly weapons and fled from the spot. In this connection, a case was filed in the Suratkal police station.

The Suratkal police have now arrested four persons who were involved in the crime and five others for aiding and abetting the crime. The police have seized the car and the weapons used for the crime.

Out of nine accused, eight have criminal records, and cases have been registered against them in various police stations.