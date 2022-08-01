Nine-day Novena begins at St Lawrence Church Bondel with Unfurling of the flag

Mangaluru: The Nine-day Novena prior to the Annual feast of St Lawrence Church, Bondel began on Monday, August 1st 2022 with the unfurling of St Lawrence’s flag here at the church premises at 10.00 a.m.

Parish Priest Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza welcomed the guest, Mr Rohan Monteiro with a flower Sapling. Mr Rohan Monteiro, Founder & Chairman of Rohan Corporation, hoisted the flag and said, “St Lawrence accepts every prayer and pours blessings on devotees. I hope that in these nine days, a lot of miracles will happen here. I wish you all a happy and blissful feast.”

Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza inaugurated the novena by lighting the lamp along with guests and priests, followed by the invocation of God’s blessings with a prayer.

Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza Parish Priest, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza – Asst Parish Priest, Rev Fr Rupesh Tauro Asst Director St Anthony’s, Rev Fr Melwin MSIJ, Mr Reginald D’Souza, Vice-President, parish pastoral council, Mr Steevan Noronha, Secretory, Mr Prakash Pinto, Shrine committee convener, Mr Lancy D’Cunha President AICU, Mr Stany Alvares Convener – Publicity Committee were present on the occasion. Mr Lancy D’Cunha President of AICU compered the programme.

The theme of the feast for this year: “Family of Faith, Love and Unity is a Heaven on Earth. August 1. From August 1-9 daily two Masses will be offered for all the devotees morning at 10.30 am and 5.00 pm.

The Novena of the first day began with the Eucharistic celebration. Rev Fr Rupesh Tauro Asst Director, St Anthony Ashram, was the main Celebrant, Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza concelebrated the mass.

Rev Fr Rupesh Tauro called on the devotees of St Lawrence to be firm in our faith. “The Joy of Love experienced by families is also the joy of the Church.” The most precious gift from GOD for a human is his family, we have to believe in the providence of God, When you read the Bible & reflect as a family, you will invite God’s Spirit to be in your home. Your children will learn how to apply God’s teachings in their lives and receive guidance from God for themselves. The Morning Mass choir was from Vamanjoor Parish.

The main celebrant for the 5.00 pm mass was Rev Fr Jason Monis Principal, Loretto School. Special Prayers were offered for the families that are dwindling in faith due to various problems. The choir was from Derebail Kids Choir Parish.

Through the intercession of St Lawrence let us live in our family with faith love and unity and walk on the path of Heaven.

