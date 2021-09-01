Spread the love



















Nine Days Novena Prior to the ‘Monthi Fest’- the ‘Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’ Begins

Mangaluru: It was a dull and sombre celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’ aka ‘Monthi Fest’ in 2020 due to the pandemic/lockdown, and once again as we are hit by the second phase of Covid-19, there will be once again certain restrictions while celebrating ‘Monthi Fest’ come 8 September 2021. For the second time in the history of Mangaluru, the Monthi fest celebrations will be held in a low-key manner. However to keep the tradition alive, during this Covid-19 pandemic, the nine days of novena began on 30 August, to mark the ‘Monthi Festh’ said in Konkani language or ‘Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary’. For the Catholic Christians in “Rome of the East ”, as Mangaluru is called, the traditional family feast “Monthi Fest ” celebrated after nine days of novena is an integral part of the culture, which reminds them of their original roots.. However, with the pandemic, the novenas with major attraction of little children, an adult and old showering flower on the statue of Blessed Virgin Mary will be a miss. Last year, in order to keep the tradition alive, the Mangaluru Diocese in the wake of the pandemic had allowed Catholic households to do novena and shower flowers in the comfort of their home.

OUR LADY OF MIRACLES aka MILAGRES CHURCH, MANGALURU

The Novena at Milagres Church began on 30 August during the 5.30 pm mass, celebrated by Fr Bonaventure Nazareth-the Parish Priest of Milagres Church, along with other church assistant parish priests. After the mass, children and adults came in queue and placed flowers at the statue of the Baby Blessed Virgin Mary, following which candies were distributed.

“Monthi Fest” aka Feast of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary is a major Mangalorean Catholic festival which falls on September 8 every year. This festival celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and in the Mangalorean Catholic community involves blessing of Novem (new crop). The festival derives its name from the Monte Mariano Church at Farangipet in South Canara (now called Dakshina Kannada), and was initiated by Joachim Miranda, a Goan Catholic priest at Farangipet in 1763. The Church is also known as Mount of Mary. On this solemn occasion, the Catholics partook in a community feast or a family feast having only vegetarian dishes.

ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE CHAPEL, MANGALURU :

The staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) , Mangaluru joined for the Novena on 30 August at 8.30 am, where the mass/prayers were conducted by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College. The college choir rendered a few monthi fest hymns, and the novena ended in a simple manner.

The nine days novena in preparation for the feast began on 30 August with Novena Mass in most of the churches in the district. The Novena days are the preparation for the Birthday of Mother Mary as well as the harvest feast for the whole family where the day begins with mass with children and devotees adoring the statue of Our lady of nativity with flowers. Earlier years there used to be a grand procession on the feast day to venerate and respect Mother Mary with flowers before the beginning of festival mass, but it won’t be this year, due to pandemic. The atmosphere used to be resounding with the traditional hymn of “Sokkad Sangata Mellyan, Moriyek Hogalsiya..”, and it was really amazing to see children in full joy and enthusiasm, where they brought flowers in their respective colorful baskets to honour Blessed Virgin Mary, but all this will be missed this year

ST ANTHONY CHARITY INSTITUTES/ST ANTHONY ASHRAM , JEPPU- MANGALURU :

Fr J. B. Crasta-Designated Director at the Ashram along with Fr Onil D’souza- Director of the Ashram celebrated the Holy Mass at 6.30 am on 30 August and preached a homily on the importance of family values which are slowly disappearing under the influence of digital media. He drew the attention of the congregation on maintaining traditional family values like praying and eating together and having fun in common which hold families together. The student community of St Anthony’s along with the inmates participated in the devotion.

Earlier novena in every church was conducted after the Holy Mass, this year it is vice-versa. During the novena, showering of flowers was skipped; instead devotees offered only one flower to Mother Mary. On festive day— September 8, there will be no processions, and churches are allowed to have more than one festive mass. It should be noted that Christians all over the world celebrated the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) or simply the birthday of Mary, the Mother of our savior Jesus Christ, as well as our Heavenly Mother.

The birthday of Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated with the blessing of the new corn and family meal which is one of the great celebrations of the Konkani Catholic community residing all over the world. People living in the West coast of India, Christians celebrated this feast as’ Nove- Jevnche ‘ or in other words ‘ Festival of Harvest’. The people use this occasion to salute the kindness of the divine powers and earn their kindness. This is also the festival in which they thankfully acknowledge the kindness of Mother Nature and mother earth for the bounteous crops.

ATHMA JYOTHI ASHRAM-KADRI, MANGALURU:

As always this Small Ashram always celebrates various Feasts in BIG Sambram, like Christmas, Easter, including Monthi Fest- and this year too, the novena of Monthi Fest began on 30 August during a mass celebrated by Fr Dolphy Serrao, joined by Fr Cyprian D’souza-bot Capuchin Fathers in-charge of this Ashram, which is counseling and a devotion Centre. Children and adults after the mass came forward and place flowers near the statue of Mary, followed by a sumptuous breakfast

On September 8, the Catholics consume only a vegetarian meal, known as ‘Nove Jevan (New Meal)’. The newly harvested rice stalks and sugar-canes, duly blessed by the priests at church, are taken home by the people. The grains are then crushed at home, added to milk, and served to the family members. So it is also a festival representing the symbol of family unity. This feast is celebrated with joy and happiness as it is the harvest festival as well, a time when the farmer is getting the crop ready for the year. Monthi Fest is the celebration of family bonds, filial relationships and a feast which makes us aware that we are very much part of nature around us bringing us closer to Mother Nature. It is really amazing to see that all Konkani Catholics unite wherever they are spread across the Globe with one spirit and zeal and make it a point to celebrate this great festival of Monti fest all over the world.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Mangaluru diocese has Issued Guidelines to Faithful as to how they should celebrate the ‘Feast of the Nativity of BVM aka ‘Monthi Fest” In his circular to all the parishes in Dakshina Kannada, Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha has given Instructions for the Liturgical Celebration of the Feast of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, which falls on 8 September 2021-

1. Novenas to be conducted on Nine days and mass on the feast day

2. Children and devotees can offer flowers during the Novenas. Due to the pandemic everyone has the responsibility of taking precautions by keeping physical distance and personally offer flowers to Mary, either before the mass or after followed by the novena prayers

3. While celebrating the feast this year care should be taken to follow the guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Sanitisation, wearing of masks, thermal screening and physical distance should be followed compulsorily.

On the Feast Day-8 September:

1. Parishes can have two or three masses on the day of the feast

2. Faithful are to be seated inside the church before the mass. Only Gurkars or selected persons can join for the procession carrying the first grains of paddy, which will be blessed post communion prayers. The blessed grain is then distributed to the faithful by the Gurkars or selected volunteers after the recessional hymn

3. The grain (kanshi)/novem is to be blessed only during the first mass or the solemn mass, and then it can be distributed during other masses

Like this: Like Loading...