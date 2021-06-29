Spread the love



















Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested in 2 Separate Cases, Ganja and Vehicles Seized

Mangaluru: In two separate cases, the Economic and Narcotic Crime Police arrested nine drug peddlers and seized 5.443 Kgs of Ganja, 9 MDMA pills, and 2 grams of brown sugar while they were selling it at Mission Street Bunder and Marnamikatte Attavar on June 29.

The arrested have been identified as Mohmad Ameen Rafih (19) from Bejai, Mohmad Afham (19) from Bunder, Roshan Yousouf (18) from Falnir, Abdul Rahiman (32) from Thota Bengre, Mohmad Sadik (33) from Town Compound Bunder, Mohmad Thameem (20) from Attavar, Mohmad Rayees (20) from Jeppu, Abdul Arman (20) from Jeppu and Prajwal Phinehas (24) from Bidar.

On June 28, after getting reliable information about the drug Peddlers selling drugs at Mission street Bunder and Marnamikatte Attavar on two-wheelers, the CCB police raided the place and arrested Sadiq from Bunder and Rehaman from Thota Bengre and seized 2.275 Kgs of ganja from their possession.

