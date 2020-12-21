Spread the love



















Nine held in police raid at rave in Kerala resort



Thiruvananthapuram: Nine persons, including a woman, were arrested during a raid at a rave in a resort in pristine Vagamon, a popular tourist destination in Kottayam district, police said on Monday.

The raid at the resort allegedly owned by a Communist Party of India leader was conducted on Sunday night following a tip-off to Kottayam’s top police officials, and preliminary investigation revealed consumption of drugs, the police added.

All 60 persons present at the party were rounded up. After checking their credentials, police on Monday recorded the arrest of nine persons.

“A more detailed investigation will be done and those let off now will also be acted against in case something is found against them,” a police officer said.

The state Congress claimed the police was trying to shield the culprits. “Parties are held regularly at the resort. Police is now trying to save the wrongdoers for obvious political reasons,” said senior Congress leader Ibrahimkutty Kallar.