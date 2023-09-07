Nine New Indira Canteens to Come Up in Urban Local Bodies Outside Mangaluru City Corporation

Mangaluru: Karnataka State Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan at a review meeting in Mangaluru stated that Nine new Indira Canteens will come up in urban local bodies outside the Mangaluru City Corporation. These will be in addition to four that are already running. Khan said a total of 188 new Indira Canteens have been proposed in the State.

“These new canteens will be in operation in a month. A total of 197 Indira canteens were functioning in the urban local bodies (ULBs) in Karnataka. The nine new canteens will come up in Bajpe, Belthangady, Kinnigoli, Moodbidri, Kadaba, Mulki, Kotekar, Vitla, and Someshwar. Indira Canteens were running near the Thokkottu bus stand in Ullal, near the BEO office in Puttur, and near Mini Vidhana Soudha in B.C. Road, and near Taluk office Sullia. The Indira Canteen is the dream project of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it is meant to provide food for poor and other needy persons” added Rahim.

He further said “The canteens should be located ideally near a bus stand, hospital or any other accessible place, and if that place is related to any department the same should be given to Indira Canteen. The Chief Minister has directed all departments to give priority to setting up new canteens.” Director of Municipal Administration Ms N. Manjushree said the government has provided a new menu where provision has been made to provide region-specific dishes. ” Deputy Commissioners have been given the option to make further changes in the regional menu. The government has also increased its contribution to Rs 37 per beneficiary, while the latter will pay Rs 25 (for breakfast and two meals). Hence new tender has to be floated for all Indira Canteens”, she said.

The Minister said those running the canteens now should be asked to run them till finalization of the new tender. Khan said he made a surprise visit to the Indira Canteen in Thokkottu on Wednesday and found there were no CCTV cameras, which are mandatory for every canteen.” There was no billing machine either. Visitors complained there was no change in dishes served to people” added Khan. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the State government should adopt an online billing system, which will help the government track the number of beneficiaries per day at the canteen and also prevent likely escalation of numbers by canteen operators.

Ms. Manjushree said a checklist has been given to ULBs to look at malfunctioning RO (reverse osmosis) plants, unclean toilets and other things that need to be repaired. “Send proposal in another 10 days. We will release the necessary amount,” she said. When the Minister expressed concern over the 49% collection in property tax in the 14 ULBs in Dakshina Kannada, DC Muhilan said shortly a three-day drive will be held to take property tax collection to 75%. Regarding the problem for ULBs in maintaining door-to-door waste collection vehicles, which were purchased seven years ago, Ms Manjushree said money under the 15th Finance Commission can be used for maintenance. The meeting was also attended by MLC Manjunath Bhandary.

