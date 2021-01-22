Spread the love



















Nine Students from Reputed College Arrested for Ragging First-Year Student

Mangaluru: It is very rare to witness a college without ragging, and the college authority may boast that their campus is 100% ragging free but that promises are insane. Hostelers are mostly being hunted and they find it much difficult to combat with it. But as a student, it’s very much thrilling for the seniors to force their juniors to do what they say. The word ragging has now become a dangerous word and technically speaking, students and parents are both afraid of this. Ragging should be regularly checked by the college administration, which many colleges ignore. And also ragging continues since the victim keeps it as a secret and won’t complain out of fear facing further consequences.

Even though ragging incidents are kind of less in Mangaluru, however, during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, the Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have arrested nine students belonging to IInd and IIIrd year from Srinivas College of Pharmacy in Valachil, Mangaluru, for ragging a innocent first-year student who just joined recently”.

The arrested students have been identified as Jishnu (20) II nd year B-PShrikantrikanta P V (20) IIIrd B-Pharma, Ashwanth (20), IIIrd B-Pharma; Sayanth (22)IIIrd B-Pharma, Abhirath Rajiv (21)IIIrd year B-Pharma, Rahul P (21) IInd B-Pharma, Jishnu (20) II B-PMukhtarukhthar Ali (19) IInd B Pharma and Mohammed Razeem K(and) II nd B Pharma, and all of them hailing from various places in Kerala.

The Police Commissioner further said “We have learnt that the victim, Abhiraj hailing from Kasargod, recently joined the said college as a first-year B Pharma student. Abhiraj and his batchmate were constantly ragged by nine students, however on 10 January 2021 around 2 pm, after finishing his class. When Abhiraj was heading back to his hostel, he was dragged towards the accused paying guest accommodation. He was forced to cut his hair, moustache and was abused with foul language and also threatened with consequences. The seniors even beat him and acted rude against him.”

“We had also come to know that when Abhiraj visited the paying guest hostel, he also saw four other first-year students also being ragged by the seniors. Really fed up and unable to bear the ragging that was constantly going on, Abhiraj decided to inform his parents, and as per his wish, his parents agreed that he could stop attending classes at that college. After the victim informed his parents, they filed a complaint with the police, during which the management came to know about the incident, and the nine students were arrested”, added the Police Commissioner.

While concluding Police Commissioner said, “It should be noted we hear the news that due to ragging, many students have committed suicide or gone into severe depression. There are some students who are very sensitive to deal with ragging, thus taking extreme-steps to end their lives. It is the college management’s responsibility to take care of the ragging issues. We have seen that many colleges have failed to take the initiative to prevent ragging in the campus. Many institutions management turn a blind eye towards such incidents citing that if ragging took place in PG hostels, it will not be their concern. That is absolutely wrong- Ragging incidents can take place in the college campus or in the PG hostel or anywhere- but it should be the responsibility of the college management to look into such issues. Giving no reasons whatsoever, it is the total responsibility of the education institution to see what’s going on in the campus, and not ignore it. With no excuses, education institutions should be zero tolerant relating to ragging issues and show keen responsibilities to such incidents, which may ruin a students life”.

DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Goankar were present.