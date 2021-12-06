Nine students of private nursing college in Mangaluru test positive for COVID-19

Mangaluru: Nine nursing and paramedical students of a private college in city tested positive for COVID-19 following which the campus was declared a containment zone.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) chief Akshy Sridhar said 173 students of a private College located at Kavoor were subjected to COVID tests based on an order that all students who have returned from Kerala in the last 15 days should be tested.

The first set of results came on Saturday when three students tested positive. Four more students tested positive on Sunday after which the college was declared a containment zone. Two students tested positive on Monday.

All positive cases have been isolated and their primary contacts are under quarantine. The students will be tested for COVID-19 once again on the seventh day. Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said the samples collected from the college have been sent for genome study.