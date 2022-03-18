Nine-year-old child dies after falling from tree



Mangaluru: A nine-year-old child died after falling from a guava tree near his house in Marakkada near Dolpady village in Kadaba taluk.

The child was identified as Ullas D M, the youngest child of Diwaker M.

Kadaba police said Ullas a student of the third standard at a government primary school in Dolpady began playing with his cousin after returning from school on Thursday evening.

Ullas who had climbed a guava tree slipped and fell to the ground.

Ullas who sustained a head injury was immediately shifted to Kadaba government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors on duty.

Kadaba police have registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint of the child’s father.