Nine-year-old child dies after falling from tree
Mangaluru: A nine-year-old child died after falling from a guava tree near his house in Marakkada near Dolpady village in Kadaba taluk.
The child was identified as Ullas D M, the youngest child of Diwaker M.
Kadaba police said Ullas a student of the third standard at a government primary school in Dolpady began playing with his cousin after returning from school on Thursday evening.
Ullas who had climbed a guava tree slipped and fell to the ground.
Ullas who sustained a head injury was immediately shifted to Kadaba government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors on duty.
Kadaba police have registered a case of unnatural death based on the complaint of the child’s father.
